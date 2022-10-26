The Fjällbacka Murders: The Coast Rider

Not Available

The young coast guard and diver Jessica finds two dead scuba divers after a storm. She disagrees with her superiors that it was an accident and seeks the help of her childhood friend Patrik. Patrik and Erica, who are on their way to a romantic holiday, make a detour to the beautiful village of Kungshamn. They soon become involved in the case. Erica hides her real identity as the policemans wife and is invited to join the museum association. Already during the first meeting she attends the associations chairman is found murdered... The three deaths are now officially opened for investigation, and the common denominator between the victims seems to have been an interest in the wreckage of a 1820s ship. Did somebody finally find it? And what cargo did it carry? What caused the ship to sink?