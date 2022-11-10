The Fjällbacka Murders: The Hidden Child

Not Available

The successful author Erica Falck’s parents get killed in a violent car crash. A few months later a man steps into Erica’s house claiming they have the same mother, and that he is her half-brother. Erica doesn’t believe him and asks him to leave. When he is found murdered a few days later she starts going through her mother’s belongings. She soon discovers that her mother had dark secrets from the past, secrets that someone or some people are trying very hard to keep hidden. Erica is pulled further and further into a web of lies and death.