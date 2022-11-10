The Fjällbacka Murders: The Queen of Lights

Not Available

On a crystal clear, starry and bitingly cold winter night a young woman dressed in the traditional Lucia white gown is seen running across the ice while sobbing. She stumbles in her long gown and drops her crown of candles in the snow and when she reaches a channel in the ice she throws herself into the dark waters and disappears. We find Erica and her husband Patrik right in the middle of preparing everything to celebrate Christmas in their house for the first time. On the 13th of December the family goes to church to watch the Lucia celebration only to find out that the Lucia has gone missing. Erica who notices a dispute in the audience can't help herself but to try and find out what the fight was really about and what could have happened to the missing Lucia. The past catches up with the present as Erica's discoveries leads to the missing Lucia, a secret love affair and a son seeking revenge for his mother.