Brett Blackmore is a high school senior who's exemplary GPA and college resume hides the fact that he's unintentionally sold his childhood for a future he's not even sure he wants. When his high-school senior prank goes wrong, his future crumbles before his eyes. In frustration he launches the F**k-It List - of all the things he wishes he'd done but was too afraid. The list goes viral, touches a nerve with teenagers everywhere, and exposes the educational-industrial complex as a money-machine designed to encourage anxiety-ridden parents to sell their kids into years of Tiger-Mom style servitude. Brett decides he's going to break free - and make a run for a future of his own design.