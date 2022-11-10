The Flag Maker

Not Available

Seref, who returns to his country after many years in America, as a dollar billionaire with a cowboy hat on his head, and with his Dallas-type boots has an interesting past: Twenty years ago he has lost his sweetheart Melek to his closest friend, and furthermore, has been put in prison. He found a way to escape from prison, going to America, the country of dreams. Here, he has become a businessman with boundless wealth, known as Seref The Turk. When he returns to his country as an American, even though he has some commercial aims in mind, his real desire is to take revenge. He will settle accounts with the friend who stabbed him in the back many years ago, and with Melek who is betrayed him. However, when he sets foot in Turkey with yearning, he meets 'Small America' in chaos. On top of that, while looking for Melek, he finds himself in the middle of a funny and exciting adventure where sexuality and violence mingle.