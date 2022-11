Not Available

Empress Yao Moxin accidentally fell off a cliff and drifted to Yanchi County on the other side of the Phoenix River, where she was rescued by the High Priest's bodyguards Qi Canglan. Yao Moxin wanted to retrieve his previous memories, but in the process of getting along with Qi Canglan, he had a deep affection with him. But behind Qi Canglan there is an amazing secret..