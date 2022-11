Not Available

Innovative Flaming Lips front man Wayne Coyne stars in this pioneering feature film about astronaut Maj. Syrtis and his group of colonists who are stranded on Mars, desperately clinging to hope as their chances for survival dwindle. As they plan a Christmas pageant to bolster morale and celebrate the impending birth of the first human baby in space, a mysterious Martian comes to inspire them and agrees to pose as Santa Claus in their celebration.