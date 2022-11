Not Available

The Flaming Lips’ U.F.O.s At The Zoo: The Legendary Concert In Oklahoma City captures the over-the-top spectacle of the band’s 2006 homecoming performance. Filmed at the Zoo Amphitheater in front of a capacity crowd of manic fans, U.F.O.s At The Zoo delivers the sonic and visual sensory overload that is The Flaming Lips live experience.