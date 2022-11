Not Available

VOID (Video Overview in Deceleration) is the ultimate video experience of The Flaming Lips. With all 18 previously released music videos spanning their Warner Bros. career, the DVD features 5.1 Surround Sound, band commentary and the debut of a new song and their 19th video-"Mr. Ambulance Driver". Want to know what The Flaming Lips are all about? Want to immerse yourself in The Flaming Lips? Enter the VOID.