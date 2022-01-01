1991

The Flesh

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 8th, 1991

Studio

M.M.D. Rome

A beautiful film which is basically about a man, a piano player, who meets and falls in love with a beautiful and voluptuous woman, who, by some strange procedure, leaves the man unable to move but with a permanent priapism! After some time he becomes sick of it and she relieves his paralysis. Eventually she gets bored and decides to leave, but he can't take it because he loves her…

Cast

Francesca DelleraFrancesca
Philippe LéotardNicola
Farid ChopelAldo
Nicoletta BorisPadrona del Bar
Alessandro De Santisfiglio della proprietaria del bar
Sonia Topaziocassiera del supermercato

View Full Cast >

Images