The Flesh Market

Bazaar-e-Husn is a film based on Munshi Premchand's novel Bazaar E Husn. The story revolves around Suman, a courtesan. Brought up by an honest Police Inspector, Suman's life goes through all kinds of turmoil. From being harassed for dowry to becoming a victim of domestic abuse, Suman suffers a lot but at the end rises like a phoenix. How did a simpleton like Suman end up as a courtesan? How does she break free from all the difficulties in her life? Bazaar-e-Husn answers all these questions and more beautifully.