The Flicker

Horacio Pereira is an Uruguayan soldier of 42 years. In recognition of his performance in the Navy, has been given the job of keeper of Isla de Lobos, in the Atlantic Ocean. Horacio is poor, and will retire soon. Surrounded by 250,000 seals, dreams of putting a repair sewing machine in the back of his house and to give him his daughter and future 10 years. To raise the money and fulfill his dream, Horatio must go to war in the Congo, as a member of the peacekeeping forces of the UN.