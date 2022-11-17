The Flight of an Ostrich (Schools Interior)

Not Available

Birds are masters of the sky. The ostrich is incapable of doing the one thing birds are famous for – they cannot fly. They compensate their impotence by having the largest eyes and by being the fastest birds on land, seldom caught by predators. Schools Interior: The Flight of an Ostrich links this description of the ostrich to a moment during the life of a chin-down, shy eight-year-old girl who, while watching an educational video about ostriches, grasps an opportunity and flies in the face of her peer group.