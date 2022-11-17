Not Available

The Flight of an Ostrich (Schools Interior)

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Birds are masters of the sky. The ostrich is incapable of doing the one thing birds are famous for – they cannot fly. They compensate their impotence by having the largest eyes and by being the fastest birds on land, seldom caught by predators. Schools Interior: The Flight of an Ostrich links this description of the ostrich to a moment during the life of a chin-down, shy eight-year-old girl who, while watching an educational video about ostriches, grasps an opportunity and flies in the face of her peer group.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images