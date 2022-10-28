The Flight of Iro and Casper

Not Available

When lonely office worker Casper is stood up by his date, he finds himself in a warehouse harboring an abandoned mirror, in which he is confronted by a reflection of a strange woman, Iro, in place of himself. He soon learns from expert Dr Luoma, a physicist struggling to win back her reputation due to her wayward theories, that there is more to Iro than meets the eye and that she is arguably a real person, not just a figment of Casper's imagination mimicking his movements and facial expressions. This leads Casper to a journey into the realms of an inverted world that exists behind the mirror to find out who this feminine impostor really is, and to learn about the curious world in which Iro lives.