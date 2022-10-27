The Flight of the Golden Fly

Not Available

A little girl, who is a poet and whose daddy calls her a boy's name, Mykola, tells three stories that happened in her village – about the football match, the wedding, and the strange testament. Mykola knows everything, because of what her grandpa told her: it's not good to lie; a guy has to be led over the water so that he was forever faithful; a movie in the sky is more interesting than a movie in the cinema; and a human life is like the flight of a golden fly over the fire – similarly bright and similarly short.