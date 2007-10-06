2007

The Flight of the Red Balloon

  • Family
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 6th, 2007

Studio

3H Productions

The first part in a new series of films produced by Musée d'Orsay, 'Flight of the Red Balloon' tells the story of a French family as seen through the eyes of a Chinese student. The film was shot in August and September 2006 on location in Paris. This is Hou Hsiao-Hsien's first Western film. It is based on the classic French short The Red Balloon directed by Albert Lamorisse.

Cast

Simon IteanuSimon
Song FangSong
Hippolyte GirardotMarc
Louise MargolinLouise
Anna SigalevitchAnna
Flore Vannier-MoreauFlore

