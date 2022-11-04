The Flim-Flam Man

Not Available

Mordrcai Jones (George C. Scott) is a rural con artist (a 'flim flam man') who takes on a young army deserter Curley (Michael Sarrazin) as his protégé and teaches him the tricks of the trade. Sheriff Slade (Harry Morgan) is in hot pursuit of the pair and rich girl Bonnie Lee Packard (Sue Lyon) becomes romantically involved with Curley and helps the fleeing duo stay one step ahead of the sheriff. The film features a great automobile chase scene for those who appreciate this kind of cinema hijinks. Screenplay by William Rose ("It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World").