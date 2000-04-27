2000

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

  • Science Fiction
  • Comedy
  • Family

Release Date

April 27th, 2000

Studio

Amblin Entertainment

The Flintstones are at it again. The Flintstones and the Rubbles head for Rock Vegas with Fred hoping to court the lovely Wilma. Nothing will stand in the way of love, except for the conniving Chip Rockefeller who is the playboy born in Baysville but who has made it in the cutthroat town of Rock Vegas. Will Fred win Wilma's love?

Cast

Stephen BaldwinBarney Rubble
Kristen JohnstonWilma Slaghoople
Jane KrakowskiBetty O'Shale
Joan CollinsPearl Slaghoople
Thomas GibsonChip Rockefeller
Harvey KormanColonel Slaghoople

