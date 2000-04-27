The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Flintstones are at it again. The Flintstones and the Rubbles head for Rock Vegas with Fred hoping to court the lovely Wilma. Nothing will stand in the way of love, except for the conniving Chip Rockefeller who is the playboy born in Baysville but who has made it in the cutthroat town of Rock Vegas. Will Fred win Wilma's love?
|Stephen Baldwin
|Barney Rubble
|Kristen Johnston
|Wilma Slaghoople
|Jane Krakowski
|Betty O'Shale
|Joan Collins
|Pearl Slaghoople
|Thomas Gibson
|Chip Rockefeller
|Harvey Korman
|Colonel Slaghoople
