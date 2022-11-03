Not Available

The Flirtation of Girls

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Hamam is a poor Arabic language teacher who gets sacked from a girls' elementary school for not being able to control mischievous students. He feels pessimistic about everything in life,but his freind,an employee working for a pasha finds him a job as a private teacher for his only daughter Laila in order to help her pass an exam. Laila treats Hamam like a friend and helps him to appreciate life and enjoy its qualities,and the man soon is drawn to her.

Cast

Naguib Al Rihani
Laila Mourad
Anwar Wagdi
Mahmoud el-Meliguy

View Full Cast >

Images