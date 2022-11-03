The Flirtation of Girls

Not Available

Hamam is a poor Arabic language teacher who gets sacked from a girls' elementary school for not being able to control mischievous students. He feels pessimistic about everything in life,but his freind,an employee working for a pasha finds him a job as a private teacher for his only daughter Laila in order to help her pass an exam. Laila treats Hamam like a friend and helps him to appreciate life and enjoy its qualities,and the man soon is drawn to her.