Not Available

Zhou Lu is a female inmate convicted of murder. At first glance, her file looks like an open and shut case of a woman so fed up with her marriage that she resorts to killing her husband. Officer Hao Ruping, however, feels that here is more than meets the eye with Zhou Lu, so she takes on the investigation. What she uncovers is Zhou Lu's dark past, unfolding a thrilling tale of lies, delusions and family secrets.