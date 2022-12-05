Not Available

Produced as part of a cinematic magazine, “The Flower of all Cities” provides a rare example of the work of Palestinian photographer and cinematographer, Hani Jawharieh (1939–1976), one of the founding fathers of Palestinian cinema. Using the sound track, “The Flowers of all Cities,” a famous song by Fairuz, the film presents a harmonious picture of Palestinian civil life in Jerusalem that is disturbed by the Israeli army’s occupation of the city following the 1967 war. Although essentially a propaganda film by the Jordanian Ministry of Culture, the film captures the essence of the period, the way in which Palestinians and Arabs viewed Jerusalem, and their rage at its occupation by the Israeli army. Given recent events, the film continues to hold contemporary relevance.