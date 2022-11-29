Not Available

The Flower of Midsummer Night

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Four-year-old Yang Yang lives with his single mother in Osaka. He has not seen his father, whom his Taiwanese mother met while studying in Japan, for months. A picture falls into his hands that shows the three smiling happily in front of a fireworks display. The painted picture brings back memories of the happy days as a family. The film sensitively accompanies the emotional world of the individual family members and accompanies worries and moments of happiness with which one can identify across national borders.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images