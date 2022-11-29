The Flower of Midsummer Night

Not Available

Four-year-old Yang Yang lives with his single mother in Osaka. He has not seen his father, whom his Taiwanese mother met while studying in Japan, for months. A picture falls into his hands that shows the three smiling happily in front of a fireworks display. The painted picture brings back memories of the happy days as a family. The film sensitively accompanies the emotional world of the individual family members and accompanies worries and moments of happiness with which one can identify across national borders.