The Flower of My Secret

Marisa Paredes is Leocadia ("Leo") Macias, a woman writing “pink” romance novels under the alias of Amanda Gris that are very popular all across Spain. Unlike her romantic novels, her own love life is troubled. Leo has a less than happy relationship with her husband Paco, a military officer stationed in Brussels then later in Bosnia, who is distant both physically and emotionally.
|Marisa Paredes
|Leo Macías
|Juan Echanove
|Ángel
|Carme Elias
|Betty
|Rossy de Palma
|Rosa
|Chus Lampreave
|Madre de Leo
|Kiti Mánver
|Manuela
View Full Cast >