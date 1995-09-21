1995

The Flower of My Secret

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 21st, 1995

Studio

El Deseo

Marisa Paredes is Leocadia ("Leo") Macias, a woman writing “pink” romance novels under the alias of Amanda Gris that are very popular all across Spain. Unlike her romantic novels, her own love life is troubled. Leo has a less than happy relationship with her husband Paco, a military officer stationed in Brussels then later in Bosnia, who is distant both physically and emotionally.

Cast

Marisa ParedesLeo Macías
Juan EchanoveÁngel
Carme EliasBetty
Rossy de PalmaRosa
Chus LampreaveMadre de Leo
Kiti MánverManuela

View Full Cast >

Images