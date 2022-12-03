Not Available

“The Flowers of Passion: Stories from the Underground Japanese Idol Scene,” explores the underground Japanese idol scene in Tokyo, from a period starting in August of 2019, to January 2020. Derek has lived and worked in the underground idol scene for several years, and was given special permission by many idol groups and idol staff to document their lives and the work that they do to bring their creative visions to idol fans. The documentary is an in-depth, honest film series that seeks to answer, why, exactly do these girls become Japanese idols? And what does it mean to be a Japanese idol who performs in the underground club scene in Tokyo?