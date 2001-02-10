2001

The Fluffer

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Release Date

February 10th, 2001

Studio

Fluff and Fold LLC

Johnny Rebel is a charismatic heterosexual man who makes his living acting in gay porn. His live in girlfriend Babylon is a stripper so she understands the reality of working in the sex industry. Sean McGinnis doesnt. He is a 22-year-old kid who comes to Los Angeles to get into movies and gets sidetracked when he sees a Johnny Rebel video and becomes instantly obsessed. Sean becomes further drawn into the porn scene when he becomes a cameraman for Johnnys company and triggers off a series of events that will change all their lives forever.

Cast

Scott GurneyMikey Racini (aka Johnny Rebel)
Michael CunioSean McGinnis
Roxanne DayJulie Desponsio (aka Babylon)
Taylor NegronTony Brooks
Deborah HarryMarcella
Penn BadgleyYoung Sean

