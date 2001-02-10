The Fluffer

2001

Johnny Rebel is a charismatic heterosexual man who makes his living acting in gay porn. His live in girlfriend Babylon is a stripper so she understands the reality of working in the sex industry. Sean McGinnis doesnt. He is a 22-year-old kid who comes to Los Angeles to get into movies and gets sidetracked when he sees a Johnny Rebel video and becomes instantly obsessed. Sean becomes further drawn into the porn scene when he becomes a cameraman for Johnnys company and triggers off a series of events that will change all their lives forever.