The Flute Playing Warrior

This tale of tragic love between samurai and princess during Heian period features the great Misora Hibari in one of her most serious roles to date. This Romeo & Juliet type story centers around the ongoing battles between the Taira (Heike) and Minamoto (Genji) during the early days of the Japanese empire. When a young man wins the heart of a beautiful woman with his wonderful flute playing it sets in motion a feud that will change the face of Japan to this very day. Great story and superb performances blend to make this one of the most important films about the early days of Japan.