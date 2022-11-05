The Flying Bear

Not Available

Barney's an aviation mechanic for the Army, though his technique is more like a bartender. His plane is a cute little prop that's not only much smaller than the jets but much more anthropomorphic. Once they get aloft, the plane goes after a pelican out of sheer playfulness, but it turns into an all-out war. The pelican finally demolishes the plane. The plane and Barney plummet to the ground, where they land in the seats of a much larger plane. Barney is clearly unfamiliar with the controls, and takes them on a harrowing trip high into the atmosphere, where they freeze solid until they crash into "Ceiling Zero"; once again, they are demolished and plummet to Earth. In the hospital, Barney and his plane have adjoining beds.