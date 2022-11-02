Not Available

The Flying Dagger

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shaw Brothers

The Yu family earn the ire of the Green Dragon clan when the daughter (Cheng Pei-Pei) kills the clan chief's son (a rapist and murderer). The Green Dragon chief wounds family head Yu Yuan with his flying daggers, and kills many others who try to protect the noble family. Wandering swordsman Ying Qing (Lo Lieh) saves the family in a fight, using his own flying dagger skills, but his allegiances and motives are unclear.

Cast

Lo LiehYang Qing
Cheng LuiChu Wen-hung
Cheng MiuChief Yu Yuan
Wu MaLu Hu
Lam KauYing's eldest brother
Chui Chung-HokHu Dake

View Full Cast >

Images