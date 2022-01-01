The Flying Dutchman - FNO

Not Available

A captain is cursed to sail the seas of the world forever, only allowed to make landfall once every seven years. Will he find the love of a faithful woman to break the curse? The Flying Dutchman is Richard Wagner’s operatic breakthrough. In the production of celebrated director Kasper Holten, an urban environment and the tempestuous world of the international art trade are underpinned by Wagner’s evocation of the power of love and the sea. Recorded in 24 November 2016. Digital release 31st July 2020.