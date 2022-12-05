The Flying Dutchman - KSMT

Not Available

A captain is cursed to sail the seas of the world forever, only allowed to make landfall once every seven years. Will he find the love of a faithful woman to break the curse? In Klaipeda State Music Theatre’s large-scale open-air production, Richard Wagner's opera is performed mere miles from where the first motifs of The Flying Dutchman were born in the stormy Baltic Sea. Among the colossal structures and hoists of a historic shipyard, the setting itself stirs the audience's imagination. Director Dalius Abaris’s bold vision is captured for the cameras in the light of a summer’s evening on the Lithuanian coast and benefits from the latest sound recording technology.