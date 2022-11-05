The Flying Gauchito

Not Available

A brave gaucho lad arms himself with a knife and bolo. He leaves the floor of the pampas and climbs into the mountains looking for prey. In a nest he discovers a flying burro. He captures it and, after several close calls, tames the creature, and he takes it back to town where he enters the burro, with himself on its back, in a horse race. If they win, it means a prize of 1,000 pesos. Can the burro get its act together long enough to fly in a straight line and win? It's the stuff of legends.