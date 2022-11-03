The Flying Sorceress

1956

After Tom's mistress orders him to clean up the mess he made while chasing Jerry, Tom spies an ad for a cat needed as companion to an old lady. Tom leaves this inhospitable atmosphere for a better life...only he discovers the old lady turns out to be a witch. After a harrowing experience on a flying broom with the witch, Tom decides to use the broom to his advantage to fly back to his old home and give Jerry trouble. Tom returns to find the witch did not appreciate Tom borrowing her broom and punishes him.