Through unique access to the peace process and inside the FARC, it is the guerrilla soldiers’ inner life that this poetic documentary explores. The war has lasted so long that the causes have begun to be forgotten, and when the peace process leads to the disbandment of the FARC, it becomes more important than ever for guerrillas to film, write down, and track material about the inner life of the movement so they can own and tell their own story.