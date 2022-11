Not Available

Francisco and his closest friends play on a soccer team that has reached its lowest point. They’ve got to win one of the next three games to keep the school from cutting their team altogether. A series of strange events take place in the first two games. Coincidence? Conspiracy? Francisco and his friends decide to create The Footballest, an investigative team that will get them into all kinds of adventures, where their ingenuity and their friendships will be put to the test.