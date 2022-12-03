Not Available

The Footprints of God: Moses Signs, Sacraments, Salvation

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Born a slave, raised a prince, and humbled in exile, Moses returned to confront the mighty Pharaoh with only a staff and the promise of God. Join Steve Ray, best-selling author and popular Bible teacher, in this edition of the Footprints of God series as he takes you on an incredible journey of discovery through Egypt, Jordan, and Israel. Together you'll discover how Moses, the Exodus, and the Hebrew experience in the wilderness point to the coming of Christ and our salvation. Gain a deeper appreciation for our Savior, and for the Church and her Sacraments. A fast-paced, entertaining biography, travel documentary, Bible study, apologetics course, and Church history study, all rolled into one remarkable adventure!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images