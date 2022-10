Not Available

Sam (Grives) is a sound technician, who must literally walk in the footsteps of the characters on the screen. A "film within a film" that connects the world of modern film-making to the Paris of painter Toulouse-Lautrec (Hurst) and his model/lover Mireille (Ward-Leland) who commits suicide. Mireille's ghost appears to Sam asking for his help. Sam begins an affair with the film's director, Vida (Jones) and persuades her to save Mireille at the end of the film.