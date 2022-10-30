The Forbidden Door

Not Available

The life of a successful sculptor is turned upside down when he begins receiving mysterious messages from somebody who’s asking for his help. When he stumbles upon an illegal TV broadcast which offers... read more read more... snuff, he finds out that the person who’s trying to reach him is a 7 year-old boy who has been kept and abused by a vicious couple. As he digs more, he discovers that his wife might be connected to the whole mystery. Soon, he has to decide to leave the boy to die or to lose everything and everyone he knows.