The Foreman of the Jury

Jones is broke. His girl is giving a birthday party, and her various suitors give her costly presents. Jones finds a beautiful lavaliere, which be gives to Mabel, and wins her heart. He is chosen as the foreman of a jury, and when petty offenders are brought to trial turns a deaf ear to all pleas for mercy, gaining the hatred of the other jurors. Finally a man is brought up who is to he tried for stealing the necklace Jones found. A strong case is shown, and all the other jurors want to find him guilty, but Jones holds out for an acquittal. Mabel comes into the court room and sits alongside of the complainant. The necklace is seen and an uproar takes place. Jones is accused as a thief and in a highly melodramatic manner takes a huge vial from his pocket, drinks the contents and falls back dead.