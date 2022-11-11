Not Available

The Forgiveness

  • Documentary
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nanouk Films

In 1994, Andres Rabadan surrenders to the police after derailing three trains and killing his father with a crossbow. At trial he is found not guilty when diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and is forced to be detained in a psychiatric ward for the next 20 years. After a personal descent into hell, Rabadan is ricovered as a person using the painting to exorcise the demons. And in this new bloom, new evidence of himself and his immediate environment make us see a more complex reality than that which emerged in the trial, revealing intimate secrets that have remained hidden for over a decade.

Cast

