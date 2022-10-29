Not Available

"The Forgiveness Journey" is a 73 minute documentary exploring the issues of forgiveness, compassion and second chances. In the film, you'll meet people who are struggling through their own personal forgiveness journey. Film Director/Producer, Matt Duhamel includes his own story about his 2006 arrest and conviction of a sex offense and his ongoing struggle to reconnect with is estranged daughter. You'll also meet Vicky, a newspaper editor living near Portland, Oregon who suffered a devastating childhood. She is currently on a forgiveness journey in hopes to forgive her mother, grandfather, and step-father. In addition to personal stories of forgiveness, psychologists, authors, and professionals are interviewed to discuss the process of forgiveness and the differences between forgiving ourselves versus others. Their interviews create a more informed understanding of the difficult, yet healing process of forgiving in our lives.