The Forgiving

Not Available

Avi Brickman is a middle-aged man still broken from the tragic death of his eight-year-old daughter five years earlier. When he is suddenly fired from his job, a thin threaded lifeline to his shattered existence, he decides to kill himself in the very home where the accident occurred. However, when he arrives at the isolated house in the woods, he finds a woman and her young daughter taking shelter there. During one long night, in his confused state of mind, he is haunted by the ghosts of his past as he confronts his guilt and pain to a cathartic and unexpected conclusion.