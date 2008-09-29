2008

A timeless classic, Michael McLean's The Forgotten Carols have been enjoyed by sold-out audiences nationwide. Now you can feel the warmth of the Christmas spirit from the stage performances in your own home. The Forgotten Carols tells the story of a nurse whose empty life is changed when a new patient recounts the story of Christ's birth as told by little known characters in the nativity story. The accounts from the Innkeeper, the Shepherd and others help her discover what the world has forgotten about Christmas, and open her heart to the joy of this special season.