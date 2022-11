Not Available

Between the Caribbean Sea and the Maya Mountains lies Toledo, known as The Forgotten District of Belize, Central America. For the last 20 years, the Maya have been promoting their own ecotourism programme in order to protect their rainforest and traditions. Despite constant opposition from the government and the tourist industry, Margarita, Reyes, Chet and their friends remain strong and optimistic. The film is a tribute to their tireless efforts.