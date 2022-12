Not Available

In a Truku community in Hualien, students of a local elementary school were rehearsing for the upcoming sports day. The most challenging show––the 'Hunting Dance'––fell on the shoulders of grade one and grade two students. The ancient tunes and dance moves were passed down from elderly women of the community . Filmmaker and school teacher YANG Ming-hui (Umin Howa) captured the practices along with his regrets at how many of the Truku traditions were being forgotten.