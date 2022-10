Not Available

Chinu is having a hard time settling into his new home in the countyside. He and his mother have relocated there from the big city following his father’s death. Chinu is called upon to find his feet; in doing so he distances himself from his mother who is also struggling to cope with the new situation. Both make a terrible mistake – and are forced to realise that they are alone. Perhaps what they both need is another new beginning. (Berlinale)