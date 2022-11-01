The Fortuneteller

Not Available

Messina, an outcast and failed fortuneteller returns to her hometown to save her daughter Claire from a syndicate that aims to exploit her gift of fortune telling. When Messina returns, she finds her daughter caught in debt and the squabble of a petty syndicate running a band of fortunetellers for the unwary, desperate answer-seekers. For years, their hometown has been grooming one great fortuneteller just as they had hailed Dorothea as the town's leader. Dorothea is the grandmother of Claire who appears in her dreams. A helpful fortuneteller named Rachel teaches Messina that the only way to save her daughter is to embrace a gift she has vowed to give up, the ability to see the future no matter how bleak and inescapable.