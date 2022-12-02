The Found Footage Festival #8: Brooklyn

Not Available

Hosts Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher return with an eighth installment of VHS relics they’ve salvaged from thrift stores, garage sales and garbage cans across the country. Found Footage Festival: Volume 8 highlights include a collection of satanic panic videos from the 80s, a star-studded Desert Storm parade sponsored by Taco Bell, outtakes and on-air bloopers from over ten years of North Dakota local news, and selections from David Letterman's Video Collection, inherited by the Found Footage Festival when Dave retired. Recorded live at The Bell House in Brooklyn.