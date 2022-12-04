The Fountain of Youth

Not Available

This film is based on the engravings of Hristofor Žefarović, an 18th-century painter, engraver, writer and poet. He was exclusively engaged in copper engraving and book illustration after 1740. he engraved copper plates for his books, and printed them in the "etching-typographical workshop" of his collaborator Thomas Mesmer in Vienna. His engraving was of great cultural-historical importance to the Baroque art of the time. His style of 'bright cut' engraving was thoroughly masterly and original, specializing in the higher branches -- engraving for printing -- of the engraver's art.