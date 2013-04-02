The Four 2

2013

The Sequel to The Four, based on the best-selling novel by Woon Swee Oan. The four constables, Emotionless (Crystal Liu Yifei), Iron Hands (Collin Chou), Life Snatcher (Ronald Cheng) and ColdBlood (Deng Chao), are specially skilled in their own individual super powers. When the four constables of the Divine Constabulary investigate a murder in the suburbs, they unexpectedly stumble on clues to the murder of Emotionless's family 15 years ago. While investigating the case, the constables discover facts about their past, facts they preferred hidden, and facts that force them to choose between past grudges and their new lives at the Divine Constabulary. A series of bloody battles confront them as the story unfolds, an undeniable truth becomes clear - even if they survive this storm, a bigger one is brewing just over the horizon.