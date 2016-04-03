2016

The Four 3

  • Crime
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 5th, 2016

Studio

Beijing Enlight Pictures

The reputation of the Four constables survives, but since Emotionless’s departure, there have been changes at the Divine Constabulary. The four Coldblood, Iron Hands, Life Snatcher, rescue Zhuge Zhengwo from An Yunshan’s mountain fortress, then with the Emperor and Di armies, they attack. But An Yunshan absorbs their power, which means the constables and their allies now face their most lethal opponent yet, a nearly invincible kung fu master who won’t stop until he has absolute power...

Cast

Deng ChaoCold Blooded
Liu YifeiEmotionless
Collin ChouIron Hand
Ronald ChengLife Chaser
Anthony WongZhuge Zhengwo
Jiang Yi-YanJi Yaohua

